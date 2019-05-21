Water protesters call for clean-up changes

Protesters took to the streets of downtown Lansing today outside the Michigan Chamber of Commerce.

About one dozen Clean Water Action members picketed the Michigan Chamber of Commerce Environmental Issues Forum.

The protesters claim the Michigan Chamber’s environmental positions favor large corporate polluters at the expense of small businesses and Michigan residents.

The Clean Water Action members are calling on the Chamber to support legislation to bring back Michigan’s polluter pay law which would require polluters to pay for clean up of contaminated sites.