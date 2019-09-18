Waterfowl and wild mushroom courses in Michigan

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - Researchers at Michigan State University will use a $2.49 million grant to see the impacts of autonomous vehicles will effect the future workforce.

The National Science Foundation grant will allow MSU researchers to conduct a four-year study, according to MSU Today.

Department of Media Professor Shelia Cotten will lead the team which includes faculty from many different departments.

The era of automated vehicles will bring changing job requirements for workers who use vehicles, which will lead to the replacement of workers, Cotten said.

Research will include impacts on drivers, how workers can adapt, challenges and career management.

“With over 40 researchers across the university focused on sociomobility, MSU is the ‘go-to’ place for understanding the impacts of automated vehicles,” said Cotten.