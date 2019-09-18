Waterfowl and wild mushroom courses in Michigan

CADILLAC, Mich. (WLNS) – Learn how to waterfowl hunt or find and identify wild mushrooms with upcoming classes at Mitchell State Park.
Learn everything you need to know to get started for the upcoming waterfowl season. The clinic on September 28th at 10:00 a.m. includes how to find a location, scouting, calling and gear. The cost of the waterfowl hunting clinic is $50 which includes a Daggs Custom Calls duck call and lunch.
On September 29th, find out how to identify a variety of Michigan’s edible wild mushrooms. The class provides tips on where to look as well as proper handling techniques, cleaning, eating and home preservation. The cost of the class is $40 which includes mushroom sampling and lunch.
The classes are part of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Outdoor Skills Academy.
