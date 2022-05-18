WAVERLY, Mich. (WLNS) — Starting Monday, the Waverly Warriors will be required to wear masks inside of all Waverly buildings.

Superintendent Kelly Blake explained the reasoning in a Waverly Community Schools Facebook post.

“Our highest priority is to keep our students and staff safe,” said Blake.

The requirement is for all students and all staff in the district.

According to Blake, the COVID-19 positivity rate in Eaton County is currently 24.3% (high risk) and the COVID-19 positivity rate in Ingham County is currently 17.6% (high risk).

Blake adds that Waverly district COVID-19 cases have increased daily since Monday, May 9th.

Other reasons were listed in the post as follows:

Many students are testing positive, and county officials have contacted medical professionals to investigate possible building outbreaks.

Many Waverly staff members currently have COVID-19, and there are staffing concerns to operate regarding building operations.

Waverly’s two school nurses are working at max capacity handling COVID-19 testing, letters and county reporting.

Though there are only 16 days left in the school year, Blake says that the masking requirement is to ensure that students and teachers finish the school year strong.

“I know that this mandate is inconvenient, but I have promised our families that we would reinstate the mask mandate if positivity rates increased again,” continued Blake. “The end of the school year is a critical juncture for students and staff.”