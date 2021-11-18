Waverly Community Schools to close Friday because of staff shortages

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
waverly_289186

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Waverly Community Schools will be closed tomorrow, Nov. 19 due to staffing shortages, the Superintendent told 6 News.

“Unfortunately, due to district wide staff shortages related to illnesses, and a lack of substitute availability, we will not be able safely open school,” Superintendent Kelly Blake added on Facebook.

The day may be made-up in June, said Blake.

Student Centers will be open from 8:30 am to 6:00.

If you, or anyone you know, is interested in substitute teaching, please call 517-319-3031, Blake said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar