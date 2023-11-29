LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Waverly Community Schools have evacuated the high school due to a possible gas leak Wednesday morning.

According to Superintendent Kelly Blake in a social media post, “Out of an abundance of caution, Consumer’s Power has recommended that we temporarily evacuate the building until they can do a thorough check. Students from Waverly High School will evacuate to Waverly Middle School. We will keep you updated regarding this situation. Thank you for your understanding.”

As of 9:30 a.m., students were still relocated to the middle school.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated when new information is confirmed.