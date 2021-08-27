Wayne County issues mask mandate for local schools

A visitor wearing a mask to protect against the spread of COVID-19 passes a sign requiring masks, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in San Antonio. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has declared masks or face coverings must be worn in public across most of the state as local officials across the state say their hospitals are becoming increasingly stretched and are in danger of becoming overrun as cases of the coronavirus surge. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

WAYNE, Mich. (WLNS)–Wayne County health officials issued mask mandates regardless of vaccination status at local schools, and school-sponsored events.

The mandate applies to students and staff and will be immediately effective.

According to The Detroit News, the order applies to visitors in public and private educational settings. This includes daycare centers throughout the county.

The Detroit News says a week ago Wayne County Public Health officials recommended a COVID-19 safety plan encouraging local schools to wear masks.

The new mask mandate will affect 33 school districts, and 108 public school academies.