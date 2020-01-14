Wayne State brings business classes to Jackson

Wayne State is now open for business in Jackson. Today people packed into Jackson College to learn about a new partnership between the two schools. The partnership allows students at Jackson College to obtain a degree in Business from Wayne State University without leaving Jackson.

The president of Jackson College says this will help change the lives of young people across the Jackson area, and give students new opportunities while keeping tuition costs low.



“We wanted to find a public university which has lower tuition costs as opposed to say a private university, and so for us this is about continuing to provide access for students in Jackson County and in the region,” said President of Jackson College Daniel J. Phelan.

For freshman Alaysia Gutierrez, it’s a chance for her and others to chase after new dreams.

“I honestly am really excited that they added another University because it gives us more options and they are close to here so we don’t have to go visit them ourselves,” said Gutierrez.

Students will start at Jackson College by taking some of the basic courses then transition in Wayne State classes. Advisers will work with students to make sure they are on the right track, and to make the transition as smooth as possible.

“We try not to let students fall between the cracks. Our goal is to make sure that we get students across the finish line. Having a great start at Jackson College, and then being able to finish at Wayne State University is just a perfect pairing,” said Provost, and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs at Wayne State University, Keith Whitfield.



Both schools believe this is just the start, and hope to expand to new areas of