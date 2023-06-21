LAINGSBURG, Mich. (WLNS) — Various people and schools surrounding Laingsburg are reaching out to share their condolences after a fatal car crash happened last night.

Two Laingsburg teenagers were killed and two others injured after the 16-year-old driver lost control and crashed into a ditch; the Ford pickup truck then catching fire.

According to Michigan State Police, the crash happened Tuesday at about 10, near a bridge on on Colby Lake Road near Tyrell Road.

The 16-year-old behind the wheel and 13-year-old Keegan Schneeberger died in the crash. Keegan’s brother, Ethan, and another 16-year-old passenger survived, but were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

Karen Schneeberger recalled the moment she arrived at the scene last night.

She said that 15-year-old Ethan was discharged from the hospital today, bruised and shaken up.

On The Dairy Den’s Facebook page, a post mentions the the crash; the business is also crowdfunding to help the families impacted by the crash.

Bath High School shared a post to Facebook, extending condolences to the Laingsburg High School and the entire Laingsburg community.

(Photo/Bath High School Facebook page)

Sunnybrook Counseling Services is also offering free counseling services to Laingsburg community members. If you are interested, call 517-213-1993.

Know of other ways people are trying to help the Laingsburg community following the June 20 crash? Email newstips@wlns.com with any information you have.