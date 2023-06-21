LAINGSBURG, Mich. (WLNS) — Various people and schools surrounding Laingsburg are reaching out to share their condolences after a fatal car crash happened last night.
Two Laingsburg teenagers were killed and two others injured after the 16-year-old driver lost control and crashed into a ditch; the Ford pickup truck then catching fire.
According to Michigan State Police, the crash happened Tuesday at about 10, near a bridge on on Colby Lake Road near Tyrell Road.
The 16-year-old behind the wheel and 13-year-old Keegan Schneeberger died in the crash. Keegan’s brother, Ethan, and another 16-year-old passenger survived, but were taken to the hospital for their injuries.
Karen Schneeberger recalled the moment she arrived at the scene last night.
She said that 15-year-old Ethan was discharged from the hospital today, bruised and shaken up.
On The Dairy Den’s Facebook page, a post mentions the the crash; the business is also crowdfunding to help the families impacted by the crash.
Bath High School shared a post to Facebook, extending condolences to the Laingsburg High School and the entire Laingsburg community.
Sunnybrook Counseling Services is also offering free counseling services to Laingsburg community members. If you are interested, call 517-213-1993.
Know of other ways people are trying to help the Laingsburg community following the June 20 crash? Email newstips@wlns.com with any information you have.