Two Mid-Michigan high schools are canceling homecoming parades due to weather concerns.
The Grand Ledge and Haslett High School Homecoming Parades have been canceled, but both football games are still scheduled to happen.
Haslett High School scheduled the parade at 5:30 p.m. which is canceled, but the football game at 7:00 p.m. will proceed as scheduled at this time.
The Grand Ledge High School parade has also been canceled but again the football game is still going forward for now.
This story will be updated as Mid-Michigan braces for severe weather tonight and more parades as well as football games may be canceled.
Get the latest conditions by checking out https://www.wlns.com/forecast/
Weather changes homecoming plans for Mid-Michigan high schools
