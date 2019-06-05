Weather Wednesday: Ginger Zee authors children's book about the weather

Local News

MUSKEGON, Mich (WLNS) - The school year is officially winding down and experts say it's important to keep your child thinking even while their on summer break.

StormTracker 6 meteorologist Emily Wahls got the chance to speak with Michigan native and ABC weather chief Ginger Zee about her new book.

As you'll see in the video above, the book offers a unique way for your child to keep their brain active, while also having fun.


 

