Weather Wednesday: How the weather affects Christmas tree growth

For many, the Christmas tree season only comes to mind at the end of the calendar year.
For tree growers like Mel Koelling, of Tannenbaum Farms in Mason, the process of growing the holiday staple for many is all year long.
That means it is a year long battle with Mother Nature, and what she has in store for the forecast compared to what those in agriculture need.
In this week’s edition of Weather Wednesday, StormTracker 6 meteorologist Diane Phillips looks into how the weather affects the growth of a Christmas tree.