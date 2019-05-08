Weather Wednesday – Shelter From The Storm: Staying safe in a mobile home during severe weather

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – This week StormTracker 6 meteorologist Diane Phillips continues our Shelter from the Storm series by traveling to Cadgewith Farms in Lansing, a senior living mobile home community.

Many of these homes do not have basements, and aren’t as solid as some other homes of brick or other materials.

That can make it more dangerous for people riding out severe weather inside.

Check out the video above on how you can stay safe and seek shelter while living in a mobile or manufactured home community.