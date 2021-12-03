Webberville Community Schools closed because of copycat threat concerns

WEBBERVILLE, Mich. (WLNS) — Webberville Community Schools will be closed today after the district got reports of “concerning conversations and/or statements.”

Webberville is one of several mid-Michigan school districts that has received potential copycat threats or statements in wake of the shooting at Oxford High School.

Webberville schools said they worked with law enforcement yesterday to investigate the concerns of parents and students and were advised there is no “imminent or specific threat,” to the school district.

Then Thursday night the school district says they received new reports of concerning conversations and/or statements.

The school district said they decided to cancel school out of an abundance of caution and to provide the proper time to fully investigate the concerns.