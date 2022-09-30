LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s time for another big night of high school football here in mid-Michigan.

As the season quickly passes by, a lot has changed, especially in Okemos. The Wolves announced this week they would be forfeiting the remainder of the games on their schedule due to the mounting injuries and other issues. This will be the first week of games they won’t be playing.

Also happening in mid-Michigan, we have a huge game in Charlotte where visiting Portland will be looking to claim the top position in the CAAC White.

The 6 Sports crew will be out in Oriole Country for our LIVE broadcast so be sure to say hi if you’re there early! And if you’re chilling out on your couch, tune into WLNS.

As always, follow along all night for live scores, highlights and updates!

BIG GAME

PORTLAND AT CHARLOTTE

FOWLER AT POTTERVILLE

LANSING CATHOLIC AT IONIA

OLIVET AT PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA

EATON RAPIDS AT LANSING SEXTON

JACKSON NORTHWEST AT JACKSON LUMEN CHRISTI

BATTLE CREEK HARPER CREEK AT PARMA WESTERN

FOWLERVILLE AT HASLETT

LANSING EASTERN AT MASON

EAST LANSING AT LANSING EVERETT

DEWITT AT GRAND LEDGE

HOLT AT WAVERLY

OTHER GAMES

SARANAC AT BATH

LAINGSBURG AT DANSVILLE

EAST JACKSON AT HANOVER-HORTON

BRUNSON AT HOMER

TECUMSEH AT JACKSON

CARSON CITY-CRYSTAL AT JOHANNESBURG-LEWISTON

READING AT JONESVILLE

OWOSSO AT LAKE FENTON

STOCKBRIDGE AT LAKE ODESSA LAKEWOOD

MICHIGAN CENTER AT MANCHESTER

CHESANING AT OVID-ELSIE

LESLIE AT PERRY

ST. JOHNS AT WILLIAMSTON