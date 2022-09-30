LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s time for another big night of high school football here in mid-Michigan.
As the season quickly passes by, a lot has changed, especially in Okemos. The Wolves announced this week they would be forfeiting the remainder of the games on their schedule due to the mounting injuries and other issues. This will be the first week of games they won’t be playing.
Also happening in mid-Michigan, we have a huge game in Charlotte where visiting Portland will be looking to claim the top position in the CAAC White.
The 6 Sports crew will be out in Oriole Country for our LIVE broadcast so be sure to say hi if you’re there early! And if you’re chilling out on your couch, tune into WLNS.
As always, follow along all night for live scores, highlights and updates!