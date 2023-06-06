LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Downtown Lansing Inc.’s first farmers market event in a series started Tuesday.

Those interested in attending have until 7 p.m. to stop by Reutter Park for the fun.

The weekly Downtown Lansing Farmers Market will be from 3-7 p.m. every Tuesday today until Sept. 26 at the park, the organization announced in a press release.

At today’s event, Dead Beat will play live music from 4-7 p.m. STATE OF FITNESS will also lead a workout.

Vendors at the weekly event will sell items including fresh produce, baked goods, local meats and cheeses, as well as handcrafted items.

For more information, visit Downtown Lansing Inc.’s Facebook page or website.