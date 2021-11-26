Western High School students give back this holiday season

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) –Every year, students at Western High School give back during the holiday season through the gracious donations of non perishable foods and clothing items, but this year they exceeded the schools expectations.

“Our students always come through for us, but this year, they were absolutely generous in their giving,” Kimberly Messer, English Teacher at Western High School said.

For the past month the seniors have been dedicating their time and working together to give back by collecting donations for families and students in need for Thanksgiving.

Through the generous donations of the students, these families were provided with non perishable food items, clothes and an entire Thanksgiving meal supplied by a local restaurant.

Haileigh Kalenchick, a senior at the high school, saw the need in her community and contributed her own money towards the project.

“I just thought it would be good for everyone like especially in my community,” Kalenchick said. “I also know it’s going to students in my school too, so that makes me feel better.”

As these seniors head out into the world, they say this project has taught them the gift of giving is something worthwhile.

“I think everybody should give back during the holiday season,” Drake Nowicki, senior said. “It really adds another layer of almost thankfulness to Thanksgiving and like joy into the holiday.”

Officials hope next year the incoming senior class will follow in the students footsteps who lead by example this year, helping more families and teaching more people the importance of giving back.

“Sometimes in high school it can feel like you can’t make a difference and I feel like they really did,” Stephanie May, English Teacher at Western High School said.