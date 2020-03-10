Western Union refunds $153M for scam victims

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - Residents were evacuated and drivers diverted after a gas leak was reported around 2:00 p.m. near E Kalamazoo Street and S Clemens Avenue.

A contractor working on communication cables near the area hit a gas main.

People were evacuated on city provided buses and officers blocked traffic a block in all directions until it is repaired.

Authorities have the gas under control and are working to repair the line on South Clemens.

While people can now return to their homes repairs will take at least four hours.