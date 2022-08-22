EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Do the names Pretty Woman, Jagged Little Pill or Beetlejuice ring a bell for you?

Well good news, tickets are on sale now for the Wharton Center.

Get ready to hear and see some of your favorites at the Wharton Center for the 2022-2023 season, including:

Pretty Woman: The Musical

Jagged Little Pill

Beetlejuice

Tina – The Tina Turner Musical

Jesus Christ Superstar

In addition to the musicals above, ‘Wicked’ will also be coming to the Wharton Center, but tickets will be sold at a later time.

Other performers gracing the Wharton stage include Brian Stokes Mitchell who will be performing a selection of top Broadway hits and more, the return of the Soweto Gospel Choir, the Afro-Caribbean music group Tiempo Libre.

The Blue Man Group and the play Detroit ‘67 by one of the country’s most produced playwrights will also be coming to the Wharton Center.

Interesting in scooping up some tickets? Click here or visit the Auto Owners Ticketing Office at the Wharton Center from Monday to Friday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.