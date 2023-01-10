LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Surprise medical bills aren’t the most pleasant kind of surprise.

But did you know that there’s a law that protects your wallet and you from paying an unexpected medical bill?

Back in 2020, a law was passed requiring healthcare providers to inform consumers of the possibility of balance billing via a disclosure form sent at least 14 days before a scheduled medical service.

The form must explain that the consumer’s insurance company may not cover all services and that the patient would be personally responsible for any uncovered costs.

As part of the notice, patients must also be given a good faith estimate of the total cost of the care they will receive, enabling them to budget for these expenses in advance or choose alternative care to meet their needs.

The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) recently released a guide for Michiganders to get better educated on their rights and protections from getting a bill.

But first, let’s break down what surprise bills are.

Surprise billing, also known as balance billing, typically occurs when a medical provider was not in-network and one’s health insurer would not cover the health care services at the agreed in-network rate.

“Unexpected medical bills can be a shock to people, especially when they are trying to recover from illness or injury,” said DIFS Director Anita Fox.

Here are the following tips from DIFS that will better equip you for any balance billing that comes your way: