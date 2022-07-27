LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — After nobody won the Mega Millions lottery game Tuesday night, the prize grew to $1.025 billion.

Jake Harris with the Michigan Lottery tells 6 News that the next drawing is helping this specific prize climb the ranks.

“It’ll be the third largest Mega Millions jackpot ever won,” Harris said. And adds “It’ll be the fourth largest U.S. lottery prize ever won.”

Michigan State University math professors said it’s difficult for people to comprehend how big the jackpot actually is.

“It’s a huge number, it’s hard, all the zeros confuse people,” MSU Chairperson of the Department of Mathematics Keith Promislow said. “If you talk about an average house in Lansing being around $100,000 there’s probably about 100,000 houses in Lansing. With $1 billion, you could buy 10% of all the houses in Lansing.”

People told 6 News how they would put the winnings toward their student debt. And according to MSU math experts, the prize could cover the cost for everyone.

“Everyone graduating this year, easily, you could pay off all their student debt and still have a lot more left over,” Promislow said. “If you’re making $50,000 a year, it would take you 10,000 years to make that much money.”

But the odds of getting all the correct numbers are 1 in 303 million.

And according to Ashley Ahlin from the MSU Math Department, that’s just under the population of the United States.

“So, if you imagine that the government just gave one ticket to every person in the United States, and one person won that money, that would be about the same probability of winning,” said Ahlin.

Needless to say, the chances are low.

Players interested in wanting to buy a ticket can do so by Friday until 10:45 p.m. before the drawing at 11 p.m.