What does it mean to be an American? An upcoming exhibit explores the past to help shape the future

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - Local hospitals are restricting visitor access as cases of the flu increase across Michigan.

McLaren and Sparrow hospitals are limiting visitors at their facilities.

McLaren says visitor restrictions include only allowing two healthy visitors at a time and no visitors under the age of 12.

All visitors are being asked to use hand sanitizer and wash their hands frequently. McLaren has stations placed in both campuses that include masks, hand sanitizer, and tissues if needed.

Since November, McLaren Greater Lansing has had 399 positive cases of influenza with 38 cases being admitted to the hospital, which is an increase from last year.

Late last month, McLaren Greater Lansing restricted visitors to minimize flu exposures to patients and staff.

While McLaren has limited visitors throughout its facilities, Sparrow has only restricted visitors to any child-related units. Visitors to those units are limited to a mother or custodial parent and a support person.