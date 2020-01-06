What does it mean to be an American? An upcoming exhibit explores the past to help shape the future

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A new museum exhibit is exploring what it means to be an American.
The Righting a Wrong poster exhibition at the Michigan State University Museum traces the story of Japanese national and Japanese American incarceration during World War II and the people who survived it.
As many Japanese Americans risked their lives fighting for the United States, others crowded together in internment camps for two and a half years.
Righting a Wrong: Japanese Americans and World War II was developed by the National Museum of American History and adapted by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service.
Identity, immigration and civil rights themes are as relevant today as they were 75 years ago.
The exhibit opens Wednesday, January 15th and goes till May 1st in the Ground Floor Gallery.
