What to do in an active shooter situation

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The recent mass shootings have many people thinking how we can protect ourselves.

Even though it may be unavoidable, there are a still a few things you should know to try and stay safe.

“Violence has a negative effect on your health, for the person who experienced it, as well as people who witness it,” said Debbie Edokpolo, the Deputy Health Officer at the Ingham County Health Department.

Edokpolo says even if the shootings didn’t impact you directly, they still could harm you mentally.

“Avoid excessive watching of television or watching issues, things around the event, additionally, you should ask for help you need it,” said Edokpolo.

Officials say the first thing you should do if you’re in an active shooter situation is to run and get as far away from them as possible, hide, under a table for example, if there isn’t an exit near, and fight, at the very last resort.

“To have that pre-planned in your head with all the shootings that have been happening, it’s good to have that plan in your head in case it does happen,” said Trooper Clinton Barber with the Michigan State Police.

Barber says it’s a life or death situation.

“It’s extremely important because in those shooting scenarios, I mean people do die,” said Barber.

Even though some cases are unavoidable, he says it’s better to be safe than sorry.

“You want to come home to your family,” said Barber.