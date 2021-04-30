What to expect at this year’s Tulip Time Festival

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — This year’s Tulip Time Festival will feature smaller and some virtual events due to the ongoing pandemic. The festival runs from Saturday, May 1 through Sunday, May 9.

Festival organizers said many events are already sold out but highlighted the following events:

Hundreds of artisans will take part in the virtual Tulip Time Artisan Market which will be open until May 9.

which will be open until May 9. Handmade costumes and artifacts will be shown and sold at the Dutch Costume Exhibit and Dutch Market May 1 through May 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Holland Civic Center Place. Timed tickets must be purchased and are available online .

. Tulip Time Scavenger Hunt fliers can be picked up at the Tulip Time Office, Holland Visitors Bureau, information booths or can be downloaded online . This event is free.

. This event is free. Tulip Time 2021 Quilt Raffle tickets can be purchased online through May 9 for a chance to win a handmade “Happy Tulips” quilt. The drawing is happening May 10.

through May 9 for a chance to win a handmade “Happy Tulips” quilt. The drawing is happening May 10. Tickets are still available for dockside tours of the tall ship Friends Good Will, a replica Great Lakes sloop from 1810. The ship is owned and operated by the Michigan Maritime Museum. Tickets can be purchased online .

. Tulip Time Carnival Midway will return with an adjusted capacity and social distancing at the Holland Civic Center Place. With a limited number of daily ride wristbands available, guests are encouraged to purchase tickets online in advance.

in advance. A kid-friendly feature this year is the virtual visit with Princess Lida at her summer house. It includes interactive video, storytime and activities celebrating Tulip Time. Tickets are available online, which will include instructions to access the exclusive online content.

Festival organizers also want to highlight the deals and discounts from shops, restaurants and merchants in downtown Holland for this year’s Tulip Time. A full list of deals and discounts can be found on the festival’s website.

Visitors can check out a digital visitors guide from the Holland Area Visitors Bureau which shows area attractions, points of interest and free activities in the Holland area.

More information on the Tulip Time Festival can be found online or by calling 800.822.2770.

COVID-19 GUIDELINES

Festival organizers are following COVID-19 recommendations from the Ottawa County Health Department, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and Centers of the Disease Control and Prevention.

The guidelines include limiting the number of guests by using timed ticketing for events and online ticket purchases only. All visitors ages 2 and up will be required to wear a mask. Those who can’t wear a mask for health reasons will be required to wear a face shield.

More information about the COVID-19 guidelines can be found the festival’s website.