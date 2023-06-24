EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Couldn’t make it yesterday? Don’t fret.

Downtown East Lansing will still be bustling with jazz music this evening for the second night of the Summer Solstice Jazz Festival (SSJF).

For the past 26 years, the festival has offered a line-up of multi-stage performances by nationally recognized, regional jazz musicians.

Saturday’s performances will take place at the Al & Beth Cafagna Founders’ Stage and the MSU Outreach and Engagement Education Stage.

If you are planning on bringing the kiddos with you, the East Lansing Public Library’s mobile pop-up library will be at the festival from 2-6 p.m. with a children’s activity.

Lineup times and corresponding acts are listed below:

Al & Beth Cafagna Founders` Stage

3-4 p.m. Keller/Kocher and Company

4:30-5:30 p.m. Randy Napoleon Quintet

6-7 p.m. Gathering Orchestra

7:30-8:30 p.m. Michael Dease Quartet

9-10 p.m. Rodney Whitaker Group

Saturday`s performances by Randy Napoleon, Michael Dease and Rodney Whitaker will feature local composer Gregg Hill’s music.

MSU Outreach & Engagement Education Stage

2:30-3:30 p.m. Jazz Alliance of Mid-Michigan (JAMM) Scholarship Band

4-5 p.m. The Sofiela Social

5:30-6:30 p.m. REDWOOD

7-8 p.m. 496 West

8:30-9:30 p.m. Gayelynn McKinney & McKinney Zone

After stage performances finish up, there will be an After Glow performance from Michael Reed and the Revelation at the Graduate Rock Bar from 10 p.m.-midnight.