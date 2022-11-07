LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Election day is Tuesday, and if you didn’t vote absentee, you can still stop by the polls.

If you have any questions about voting, look no further.

6 News has you covered for all things midterm elections.

POLL HOURS & LOCATIONS

Polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

If you are not sure which voting location to go to, you can search for your voter information by giving your name, birth date, and residential zip code.

You can also search for your information via your driver’s license number, city or township clerk, as well as searching by county.

Voters who are in line by 8 p.m. have the right to vote.

WHAT TO EXPECT

According to the Michigan Voter Information Center (MVIC), voting systems may vary from county to county.

Graphic on how to vote is courtesy of MVIC.

BRINGING AN ID

When you check in to vote, you will be asked to show a form of identification.

You can still vote if you do not have an ID, but you will be asked to sign a form that explains that you did not have an ID when voting.

According to MVIC, the types of ID you can use to check in are the following:

Michigan driver’s license or state ID

Driver’s license or personal identification card issued by another state

Federal or state government-issued photo identification

U.S. passport

Military ID with photo

Student identification with a photo from a high school or accredited institution of higher learning

Tribal identification card with photo

Still have questions? Click here to hot to the MVIC homepage.