Where does your school district stand? Deadline to start implementing remote learning plans draw near

Lansing, Mich (WLNS) Earlier this month, Governor Gretchen Whitmer said individual school districts would be responsible for figuring out how best to educate students remotely.

According to the Michigan Education Association, all schools must start its plans by April 28th, but some districts are further ahead than others.

The Lansing Public School district plans on giving students in need Chromebook laptops and internet access, so they can participate in its “blended learning” approach of online, and printed instructions. The plan has not been approved by the Ingham Intermediate School District, but they are hoping it will by April 21st.

Jackson Public Schools, on the other hand, already has its plan approved and will start instruction tomorrow. Superintendent Jeff Beal says everyone in the district will be practicing grace. The district is moving to a pass or fail grading scale based on participation.

Okemos Public Schools sent an email detailing its plans in the next two weeks, including reaching out to families and surveying their needs, and giving “devices” to elementary school parents who have previously requested them.

A Grand Ledge official reached out to 6 News and said the district will be contacting its parents with the approved plans by the end of the week, but would not give any further details.

But regardless of the different approaches, Beal says teachers just want to get to work.

“I think what you’re finding in education today is you’ve got a group of teachers who are dying to get out and teach and they miss their kids terribly, all JPS is ready to go to war on this and really provide”.

Beal adds it is important for parents to update their contact information with their school district so students can get all the resources they need.