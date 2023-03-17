LANSIG, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s St. Patrick’s Day already?

The Irish holiday that’s celebrated by people donning green and heading to their favorite bars in droves so they can drink responsibly and return home safely at a reasonable hour is here once again.

In Greater Lansing, tons of bars and other establishments are taking part in the fun with drink specials, live entertainment and more.

Here’s a handful you can check out if you’re still not sure where you and your friends want to spend your day or night.

St. Patty’s Day Fiesta at the Junction

The Junction is hosting a St. Patrick’s Day bash with Detroit band Los de la Nueva Herencia, and will be serving up $2 tacos and $1 beers. The bar is open all day, but the event starts at 6 p.m.

St. Paddy’s Day Party at Horrock’s Beer Garden

Horrock’s is getting into the St. Patrick’s Day spirit with band Atomic Annie performing in the Beer Garden. Music starts at 5 p.m.

Crunchy’s Saint Patrick’s Day Party

Crunchy’s in East Lansing is going all day with a full St. Patrick’s Day style buffet and plenty of drinks to match.

St. Paddy’s Day Celebration at Ellison

Head to Ellison Brewery in REO Town starting at 11 a.m. for drink specials, a batch of Irish stew and lots of St. Patrick’s Day themed beers.

EagleMonk St. Patrick’s Day Party

EagleMonk Pub and Brewery is giving away door prizes every half from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The pub will also have brownies, beers like Irish Red, Red Eye Rye and will be cracking open other special drinks as well.

St. Patrick’s Day Y2K Dance Party at the Avenue Café

The Avenue Café is hosting is an early-2000s themed dance party for St. Patrick’s Day. Music starts at 9 p.m., and the in-house restaurant, Ruckus Ramen, is open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Shamrock Shuffle 5K in Jackson

You can make a short drive out to Jackson to support the YMCA with the Shamrock Shuffle 5K Run/Walk. The brisk 5K is go at your own pace and takes participants through downtown Jackson. Local businesses will be offering specials for race participants.