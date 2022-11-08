LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Polls will close in Michigan at 8 p.m. Tuesday, and shortly after, people all around the state will be looking for real time results.

6 News is Your Local Election Headquarters and throughout the evening we will be alerting you on key races, propositions, and more.

For in-depth coverage and results throughout the night, click on the link below. ⬇️

Plus, we’ll be sending notifications, email alerts, and more the entire evening.

For all that and more stay with 6 News all night long. We’ll be here until you’ve got all the information you need and more!