WHEW! Last month was hottest month on record

If you thought July’s heat was record-breaking… you were right.

Last month is now the hottest month on record for the planet.

That’s according to the European Union’s Copernicus climate change programme.

They analyze temperature data from around the globe

Experts say this July was slightly hotter than July 2016– which held the previous record.

The difference is the extreme July heat this year happened during a period of more neutral weather.

Back in July 2016– the world was in the middle of one of the strongest el Niño events on record.