White House official cautions against college students returning home during labor day weekend

White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx listens as President Donald Trump holds a meeting about the coronavirus response with Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Livonia, Mich. (WLNS) Outside of St. Mary Mercy Medical Center, Dr. Deborah Birx of the White House coronavirus task force, thanked Michigan and its leaders for their response to COVID-19.

“Thank you for following the guideline and the mandate.”

Dr. Birx praised Detroit for slowing the spread of the virus, but warns it’s not time to ease up especially going into labor day weekend.

“We’re seeing that crowded neighborhood events, including backyard BBQ’s are currently one of the primary spreaders of virus.”

Health officials suggest young people are also potential primary spreaders, which is a growing concern as students head back to campus.

“To every University student out there, if you have done something that is not so great or so smart…do not go home to your parents and your grandparents over labor day weekend… and do not go out in your communities without a mask on.”

As for the Universities, Dr. Birx says they need to have a plan to house students who may become infected, as well as a strategy for wide-spread testing.

Dr. Birx confirmed there are three trials in what she called “final phase three” but says they are independent companies and not required to give the government an update at this point. When asked if she would take a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as it becomes available, her response was “absolutely”.