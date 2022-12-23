LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer activated the Michigan State Police’s State Emergency Operations Center on Friday to combat the dangerous weather conditions brought on by the winter storm.

The Operations Center helps the State of Michigan coordinate with local governments and assists them with utility repair, road crews, warming centers and more.

The Operations Center was activated at 1:00 p.m., but as of 4:00, no requests for aid had been received.

“Our top priority right now is keeping Michiganders safe. I am grateful to our first responders, road maintenance crews, utility crews and volunteers at warming centers who are working hard to keep people safe and warm,” said Governor Whitmer in a press release.

“By taking this next step to activate the State Emergency Operations Center, we are making sure that our response is coordinated and that resources are available to impacted communities. We will continue to work with local officials and are prepared to offer the full weight of state resources to respond to the storm.”

Whitmer also encouraged all Michiganders to avoid driving and other non-essential travel.