EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – There’s a new face on the Michigan State University Board of Trustees.

Sandy Pierce, a Wayne State alumna, started her term on Tuesday and will leave her seat on Jan. 1, 2029.

Pierce is replacing Pat O’Keefe on the Board.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer commended Pierce’s leadership and decades of experience.

“She is a trusted professional and a tested, proven leader. I know Sandy will be an asset to Michigan State and work hard to ensure the continued success and growth of the university. Go Green!” Governor Gretchen Whitmer

Pierce works as the Senior Vice President for Huntington National Bank.

Pierce previously worked as the Vice Chairman of FirstMerit and held senior roles at RBS Citizens and JPMorgan Chase. She also served on the board of Henry Ford Health System.