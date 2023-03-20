LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer, alongside the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) announced that $3 million in grants will be awarded to under-represented young people in Michigan.

The grants are part of Michigan Works! Young Professionals program, which aims to help young disenfranchised Michiganders aged 14-24 gain employment and career opportunities.

“To keep young Michiganders home and attract even more talent to Michigan, we must focus on economic opportunity and personal freedom… Young Professionals grants will help us do just that by focusing on supporting people across the state, including those with disabilities, and giving young Michiganders the tools and access they need to get high-skill, in-demand, and good-paying jobs. Let’s keep working together so everyone can build a brighter future in Michigan.” Governor Whitmer

The grants were given to 16 agencies in the Michigan Works! network. Grants ranged from $100,000 to $250,000.

“The ability for us to work with young adults and provide them the opportunity to gain work experience in their chosen field is paramount to their later success,” said Jody Kerbyson, Chief Executive Officer of GST Michigan Works!