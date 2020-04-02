Live Now: Whitmer closes K-12 schools

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer today signed Executive Order 2020-35, which orders all K-12 school buildings to close for the remainder of the school year — unless restrictions are lifted — and ensures continuing of learning by setting guidelines for remote learning.

“My number one priority right now is protecting Michigan families from the spread of COVID-19. For the sake of our students, their families, and the more than 100,000 teachers and staff in our state, I have made the difficult decision to close our school facilities for the remainder of the school year.” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Gov. Whitmer said there should be some form of online or distant learning taking place after that deadline.

Whitmer will call for the fall semester to begin in August before Labor Day.

The governor also said that all school employees will be paid and local districts will determine the graduation requirements for seniors so they can graduate on time.