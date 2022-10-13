EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer says she is concerned after hearing the news that Michigan State University’s President Samuel L. Stanley is stepping down.

Whitmer, a Spartan alumna, expressed her sentiments to 6 News.

“I care first and foremost about the university,” said Whitmer. “The university is an important part of our economy, important part of our state.”

In the governor’s experiences, she has enjoyed working with Stanley during his tenure.

“I’ve always found President Stanley to be wonderful to work with. They’ve been great partners of the state of Michigan as we have pitched investment here,” continued Whitmer. “I’m concerned about it both as Spartan and as the governor of the state.”

Whitmer also said the university will need great leadership during this transition time and into the future.

“I thought they had great leadership and now obviously there’ll be a change there, but I’ll be watching very closely, ” concluded Whitmer. “I’m concerned about it.”