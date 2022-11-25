GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Ahead of the University of Michigan vs. Ohio State University game on Saturday, the respective governors took to Twitter to bet who would win what’s known as The Game.

The friendly wager started with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tweeting in part, “Do you hear that? It sounds like The Victors rolling into town this weekend” with a bus and football emoji.

Gov. Mike DeWine responded by tweeting that he was “definitely up for a wager…”

“We welcoXe @UMichFootball to ColuXbus, but I’ll bet you (pizza emoji) froX @AdriaticosCbus, root beer froX Xansfield’s own Stewart’s, and creaXpuffs froX @SchmidtsCbus that OhioStateFB will send your teaX home with a defeat.” Gov. Mike DeWine’s tweet read in part

DeWine made sure to replace all of the letter M’s with an “X,” an Ohio State tradition leading up to the game.

A business in Ohio that X’d out all of the M’s on its storefront.

Whitmer responded, offering “our famous @buddyspizza, @GoodCakes313, and @VernorsSoda to help wash down the loss. #GoBlue!”

No. 3 Michigan (11-0, 8-0, No. 3 CFP) will take on No. 2 Ohio State (11-0, 8-0, No. 2 CFP) at the Horseshoe. The Game starts at noon Saturday.