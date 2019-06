Governor Gretchen Whitmer has denied a second formal request to remove Jackson County Sheriff Steven Rand from office.

Jackson Mayor Derrick Dobies had submitted a 264-page request for the embattled sheriff to be removed.

Officials want to remove Rand from office for racist and graphic comments he made while on the job.

According to our media partners at MLive, Whitmer says, while her office doesn’t condone Rand’s actions, the request doesn’t satisfy the grounds for removal.