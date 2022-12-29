LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Going into the debates, some political experts in Lansing expected Governor Gretchen Whitmer to easily out-debate her opponent Tudor Dixon.

But Dixon, with zero debate experience under her belt, showed that she could go toe-to-toe with Whitmer.

“She had a lot of training with the camera and she was an actor. So I wasn’t particularly shocked,” said Whitmer.

The governor revealed she went to school and watched Dixon in a series of primary debates with a gaggle of opponents.

However, Dixon scored some debate points when Whitmer stated that she shut down the schools for only three months during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The former GOP candidate asserted that it was much longer than that.

When asked, Whitmer admitted that she had made a mistake in her statement about just exactly how long that schools were closed for.

“I was getting a little tired of my opponent saying I shut down schools for two years,” Whitmer said. “It was wrong. Under my order, they were closed for three months, but then it went to the locals,” said Whitmer. “In a debate, you have 60 seconds to talk about a lot of stuff, and in the 30 seconds, I didn’t have enough to time say the extra part.”

As it turned out, the debates changed nothing, as Whitmer won the midterm election by 11-points.

A boost for Whitmer came from the U.S. Supreme Court tossing out the Roe v. Wade abortion law, which produced Proposal 3 to restore abortion rights in Michigan.

When asked about election outcomes being boosted by Prop 3, Whitmer said it might have helped her slightly.

For weeks, Whitmer’s backers hammered Dixon for not allowing abortions in cases of rape and incest. With no money to respond, Dixon was called radical and not right for Michigan.

It appears to have worked, as Whitmer’s second inauguration is scheduled for Jan. 1.