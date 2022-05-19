LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — There’s a new sight to see in Lansing, and Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Mayor Andy Schor were some of the first to see it.

A mural, painted by Joshua Risner, will add character to the main entrance of The Louie in the downtown area.

The mural honors Louie Boji, the namesake of The Louie, which was previously known as the Farnum building in 2018.

The 24-foot by nine-foot work is titled A Father’s Dream, and an event was held at the Louie from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. on Thursday to commemorate the mural’s reveal.

“It’s truly an honor to do this for my father,” said Ron Boji, Louie Boji’s son. ” And it’s truly a legacy that is he is leaving and will always leave. Not only in Lansing, not only in Michigan, but I think across the United States where all of the Chaldean members and our community.”