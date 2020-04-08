Whitmer signs executive order temporarily suspending requirements regarding licensing and regulations of emergency medical services

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-39 Tuesday, temporarily suspending requirements regarding licensing and regulation of emergency medical services. Executive Order 2020-39 takes effect immediately and will remain in place until the end of the governor’s declared emergency or until otherwise rescinded.

“Our paramedics are on the front lines every day helping us mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in Michigan, and we must do everything we can to help them do their jobs efficiently and effectively,” said Governor Whitmer.

As a result of this order, Michigan’s Department of Health and Human Services will not be required to conduct annual random inspections of life support vehicles or annual inspections of life support agencies. Instead, a life support vehicle or agency will only be inspected when the department has reason to believe the vehicle or agency is out of compliance.

The Executive Order also allows the transport of a patient, in an emergency or non-emergency situation, to any destination designated by the medical control authority or other regulatory authority, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, or the local health department.

In addition, staffing and licensing requirements for ambulances are also reduced and the expiration dates of all emergency medical services personnel licenses and professional certifications in basic cardiac life support will be extended.

Information around this outbreak is changing rapidly. The latest information is available at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.

To view executive order 2020-39, click the link below: