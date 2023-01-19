LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Mid-Michigan Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin is clearly interested in running for the U.S. Senate, but she is not about to rush into her candidacy now that Sen. Debbie Stabenow has decided to retire.

Another female Democrat is also seriously looking at a run for the same seat.

Winning a U.S. Senate seat is one of the toughest assignments for any politician, but Michigan’s senior Senator has said she won’t run again, which opens the door for mid-Michigan Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin to run and she is perceived to be the front-runner.

However, she is not ready to announce her candidacy because she wants to work on putting together a statewide team and then determine if there is a path to victory.

She has said, “I don’t like to jump into things and not be prepared.”

Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is also involved in serious conversations about running for the Senate. She has run for statewide office two times and was victorious both times.

But 6 News pollster Bernie Porn recalls that former Secretary of State Richard Austin ran for the Senate but his resume was thin on legislative experience and he lost.

He feels Benson has the same challenge.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has not addressed this issue, but it’s a good bet that she would like to appoint someone to fill the Stabenow seat

But the Senator said recently she will not leave early. Period.

On the Republican side, Mr. Porn believes newly elected Congressman John James is the early front-runner.