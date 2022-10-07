LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A Lansing man has made not just one, but two replica Ghostbuster cars. It has been a two-year journey in the making, and Friday was the first time it has been shown to the public.

The Ectomobile from the iconic film Ghostbusters is becoming a reality. So who are you going to call?

Well, his name is Arron Aikman.

“I have designed the entire roof rack to be basically a huge proton pack,” he said.

A welcomed new feature of this replica is the control system.

“One of the most important things on this for me that I really love. Is that car over there it didn’t have the proper setup to hold all the wiring. So we can control all the lighting on the car,” Aikman said.

Aikman and his friends are die-hard Ghostbuster fans and they truly thought of everything.

“When you capture your ghost it will be full. You can slide it right in the containment unit here that we have on the vehicle so it’s portable. Got to get it in there just right though then you close it down turn the switches. When the light is green the trap is clean.”

But it hasn’t always been easy for Aikman and his friends as this has been a project in the works for the last two years

“The fuel injection system went bad, fuel pump went bad, so I had to go back through and modify everything,” Aikman said.

The car was made for one purpose. For a way for the Lansing Ghostbusters to give back to the community

“The car is mostly going to be used for charities and you know we can set it all up, play the movies for the kids. You know everybody gets to check it out and get their pictures taken with it.”

This project was not cheap, costing over $2,000 to make. But Aikman says that if this just makes one person smile, then it was worth every penny.

“That’s the best reward right there, seeing the kids smile and adults of all ages. I’ve had people come up to me saying I had the worst day of my life and then I come out and see you sitting out here, immediately I’m smiling,” Aikman said.