LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Be wary of a few salad dressings if you have allergies or sensitivities to soy or wheat.

On Sept. 23, Van Law Food Products is expanding its recall of Whole Foods Market 365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing due to undeclared soy and wheat.

The recall is expanded to include dressings with a best if used by date of Sept. 21 in 2022 through June 6, 2023.

Courtesy: The Food and Drug Administration

Courtesy: The Food and Drug Administration

The dressings have the incorrect UPC code 99482-49027.

The undeclared allergens are attributed to a back label from another product was mistakenly put on the products being recalled.

Those who purchased the dressing in 12 oz. bottles should discard the product and get a refund where the dressing was purchased.

The dressing was sold nationwide in the produce and dairy sections of Whole Foods Markets.

Have a question? call 1-844-936-8255 any time between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. CST.

Van Law Foods isn’t the only company with a recall.

Treehouse Foods, Inc. is recalling one lot of 16 oz. Restaurant Style Italian Dressing, which can be found under the name Tuscan Garden.

Courtesy: The Food and Drug Administration

According to the FDA, the recall is because of some of the bottles labeled as Restaurant Style Italian Dressing may actually contain Asian Sesame Dressing.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy or wheat run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

The product was distributed nationwide in Aldi stores between Aug. 23, 2022 and Sept. 23, 2022.

You can identify the product with the best if used by date which can be found below the neck of the bottle, as well as the UPC number 4099100074871.

The recall was made after two complaints from stores came in.

Fortunately, there have been no reports of an allergic reaction.

If you bought the dressing, you can either dispose of or return the products where they were purchased for a refund.

Have a question? You can call 800-596-2902, Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.