THE LETTERS

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State University Police released a letter Friday that was found on shooter Anthony McRae after he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The letter repeatedly asks ‘Why? Why? Why?’ at the top and says ‘I’ve been hurt.’

McRae also said in the letter that he was part of a group of 20 people and was the leader, however, MSU Police said after an investigation it’s been determined McRae acted alone.

There also appears to be other places in mid-Michigan listed in the note. MSU Police said they have redacted the specifics to protect privacy, but Old Town Lansing, East Lansing, DeWitt Township, and Holt are all mentioned on the list.

McRae also allegedly wrote “my father as(sic) nothing to do with this.”

The letter also contains a list of statements like “I’m tired of being rejected,” and “people hate me.”

THE TIMELINE

MSU Police also shared a timeline of McRae being on campus, which can be found below.

8:18 p.m. – First shots fired call at Berkey Hall received by Ingham County 911

8:20 p.m. – Officers entered Berkey Hall

8:24 p.m. – McRae entered the Union

8:26 p.m. – First report of shooting at the Union

8:26 p.m. – McRae exited the Union and left campus

8:27 p.m. – Officers arrived at the Union

8:30 p.m. – First emergency alert notification sent

8:31 p.m. – Second emergency alert notification sent

11:18 p.m. – Photo of suspect shared on MSU DPPS social media

11:35 p.m. – Ingham County 911 receives call of person matching the description walking on Lake Lansing Rd near High St in the City of Lansing

11:49 p.m. – Officers approach McRae and he shoots himself

CALLS TO 9-1-1

Also released on Friday was some more information about the sheer amount of calls that were received during the 5-hour period after the shooting happened. According to MSU Police, Ingham County 9-1-1 received 2,100 phone calls between 8 p.m. and 1 a.m.

“This is the equivalent of 2.5 days’ worth of calls for the dispatch center – within a 5-hour period,” MSU Police said.

In addition, MSU Police created a campus map with every 9-1-1 call broken down by the hour in which the call was received. You can find that below.

