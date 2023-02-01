HOWELL, Mich. (WLNS) –Tomorrow is Groundhog Day so you know what that means. We’re about to find out whether or not we’ll get six more weeks of winter, or an early spring.

Everyone knows about Punxsutawney Phil — but do you know about Woody the Woodchuck?

Michigan’s own seasonal predictor will make her 24th annual prediction LIVE at the Howell Nature Center. The address is 1005 Triangle Lake Rd.

The event is scheduled to go from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. but Woody is expected to walkout around 8:20 a.m.

You can also participate in the Groundhog Day costume contest for a chance to win a $50 gift card. Email hannahi@howellnaturecenter.org to join the contest.

The event is free for people of all ages.