EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – In the wake of the tragic killings on Michigan State University’s campus Monday night, some wonder if it will result in laws being drafted to hopefully avoid more mass murder.

It was just 19 days ago that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer stood at the podium for her State of the State address and called for more gun control legislation.

“The time for only thoughts and prayers is over,” Gov. Whitmer said in her address.

On Tuesday, Gov. Whitmer stood at another podium, this time on MSU’s campus the day after a mass shooting that killed three students. Again, she called for action.

“We cannot go on living like this. Our children are afraid to go to school,” Gov. Whitmer said. “As parents, we tell our kids ‘It’s going to be OK.’ We say that all the time. But the truth is, words are not good enough. We must act and we will.”

Just 15 months ago, citizens mourned the loss of students at Oxford High School. Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin represented that school district, and she also represents MSU.

“I am filled with rage that we have to have another news conference to talk about our children being killed in our schools. I would say, either you want to act, or you do not,” Rep. Slotkin said.

The question is, will this MSU tragedy be the one to jar loose pending legislation, such as red flag laws, that supporters claim would help prevent more gun violence?

Steve Dulan, a member of the National Rifle Association, argues that law is a failure.

“They don’t seem to save lives in other states. The whole process of red flag laws turns due process on its head. It’s just a dumb idea at a practical level,” Dulan said.

With Democrats now controlling the legislature, there will be debate on gun safety issues. There was very little debate when the GOP was in control.

Michigan Senate GOP Leader Aric Nesbitt said lawmakers need to “come together to develop solutions to keep our loved ones safe.”

Gov. Whitmer knows thoughts and prayers won’t get this job done. She needs votes and it’s unclear if she can get them, despite what happened on the banks of the Red Cedar on Monday night.