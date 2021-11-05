Williamston High School student arrested after threatening school

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WLNS) — One person has been charged with several crimes after a threat was made against Williamston High School on Nov. 3.

The Williamston Police Department (WPD) said they addressed the threat “quickly and aggressively.”

It was determined by police that the threat was made by a student.

Later that evening, a suspect was interviewed by officers for their involvement in the investigation.

Officials then determined that no immediate safety concerns were present for students at Williamston Community Schools.

On Thursday, WPD continued the investigation with the Ingham County Prosecutor’s office, eventually being able to take the suspect into custody.

The person was charged with crimes involving making threats and using an electronic device to commit a crime.

In the past few weeks, mid-Michigan has seen a spike in threats made against schools in multiple counties.

In late September, the Lansing School District’s Department of Public Safety got a tip that a student brought a gun to Everett High School this morning at 8:30 a.m. The school was then immediately placed on lockdown.

During the investigation, a 17-year-old boy at Everett was found with a weapon on him. He was arrested and released to the Lansing Police Department.

Exactly one month later, the Lansing School District investigated a school shooting threat that was written on a bathroom stall at Eastern High School.

According to photographs sent to 6 News by parents, the message said “I will shoot this school up tomorrow at 12:30 p.m. Good luck if you survive.”

When we asked LSD if parents were notified, they said the following:

“The school is aware of the graffiti on the bathroom wall. The school did a thorough investigation, found that it was written on Tuesday at the latest, and found the threat to not be credible.”

The Lansing Police Department said they are “aware of some writing on a bathroom stall at Eastern High. The situation is being handled by the Lansing School District Department of Public Safety.”

In response to this, several parents stated that they were keeping their kids home.

One week later, on Oct. 28, Holt Public Schools apologized to parents for the delay in communication with parents and guardians of Holt students regarding threats made against the school.

Multiple screenshots from social media, as well as a social media threat, were seemingly made against the Junior High campus at Holt High.

A “thorough investigation” then took place with police and school administration. After the Junior High threat was cleared, authorities found another threat made via social media against the high school.

On the same day, Jackson High School went under a lockdown that was eventually lifted, the school district announced on Facebook.

Jackson Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Beal said they have been working with the Jackson Police Department to determine the validity of the threat made over Snapchat.

JPS says they now know that this was a national threat to many high schools throughout the country.

Police found out that the threat came from Jupiter, Florida for Jonesboro High School, and an arrest was made.

Despite the lockdown being lifted, JHS students were still sent home for the day.

On Monday, Holt Public Schools released a statement about a ‘nondescript’ threat written on the bathroom wall at Holt High School.

After school today, we received information that someone wrote a nondescript threat on the bathroom wall at Holt High School Main Campus. The threat was then photographed and published on social media. The Holt High School staff along with the local authorities immediately initiated an investigation. Moving forward we will continue to work with our local authorities as we take each threat seriously. We are taking steps to closely monitor our community spaces to ensure an accurate and timely investigation. These types of threats have the potential for serious consequences or even expulsion from school. We hope you will take an opportunity to discuss this with your child(ren).

Jackson County once again released another statement about more threats on Wednesday.

“We do not believe that there is not a viable threat to Parkside students and staff at this time,” said Jackson Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Beal after threats of violence were made to the school online.

Jackson Police officers were on campus yesterday to “help reassure our parents, students and staff.”