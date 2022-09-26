WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WLNS) – A Williamston man is in custody after allegedly committing domestic violence and torturing someone, Williamston Police said in a press release.

The man was arrested by the Williamston Police Department and the Michigan State Police Fugitive Team.

The charges stem back to a suspicious death in May of 2021.

Williamston PD said the investigation took hundreds of hours and numerous search warrants were executed. The warrant for the suspect’s arrest was authorized by the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office.

The investigation is still ongoing and more charges may be filed.