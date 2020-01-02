Williamston restaurant closing after over 25 years

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WLNS) – After over 25 years in business, a Williamston restaurant is saying goodbye.
The Red Cedar Grill announced they have sold the building and the last day of business will be January 9th, in a Facebook Post by the restaurant.
The post went on to say, “we have enjoyed serving each of you over the years, and thank the Lansing area for all the support.”
