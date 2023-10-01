CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Maybe this was the “great pumpkin” Linus was waiting for so patiently.

The Andrusz family from Williamsville’s 2,023-pound pumpkin was the biggest of them all Saturday, winning the 28th World Pumpkin Weigh Off in Clarence.

The annual event is held at The Great Pumpkin Farm, with the winners taking home a cash prize, according to their website. The first known 1,000-pound pumpkin was weighed at the 1996 Great Pumpkin Farm Fall Festival.

The Great Pumpkin Farm is open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Halloween.